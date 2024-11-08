Twin Cities Suburbs

The Depot in Hopkins reopens, bringing back youth hangout and event space

The longtime coffeehouse shut down in 2023 amid financial challenges. The reopened trailside facility offers a scaled back snack bar and drip coffee.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2024 at 6:57PM
Roxie Wolfe, Hopkins Center for the Arts' rental and events manager, talks with Mitch Anderson and Jack Frederick, who helped with cleanup before Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, at the the Depot in Hopkins on Friday. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Depot in Hopkins reopened this week, bringing a trailside snack shop, youth hangout space and events venue back to Excelsior Boulevard.

“It was emotional,” said Roxie Wolfe, rental and events manager for the Hopkins Center for the Arts, which is managing the building. “There was a lot of reminiscing and then happiness about the fact it reopened.”

The building operated for about 25 years as a coffeehouse, host for open mic nights and youth gathering space before officials last year shut it down amid financial challenges. It got a sprucing up before reopening, including fresh coats of paint.

Nick Bishop, Hopkins’ finance director, said the first phase of the remodeling project cost about $50,000, money the city covered using American Rescue Plan grants and the city’s capital improvement fund. He said Hopkins continues to work with other partners — including the city of Minnetonka, Hopkins school district and Three Rivers Park District — to contribute to the shop’s operations.

“I’m glad that people gave us the patience and trusted that we could bring this back and also keep the youth focus,” Bishop said. “It’s the most important part and it’s the whole reason we do it.”

The brick building, an old railroad stop, sits near Hwy. 169 along the intersection of multiple bike paths including the Cedar Lake and Minnesota River Bluffs LRT regional trails.

The Depot, a popular spot for youth and a trailhead stopping place, reopened this week in Hopkins. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The shop menu is a little different. Instead of leaning into lattes, they’re now focused on drip coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They also offer healthier snacks, such as trail mixes. They don’t take cash, only cards. Restrooms are open to the public, and the whole building is dog friendly.

The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The space will once again serve as a meeting place for the city’s youth advisory board and can also be rented during additional hours for birthday parties, meetings, lectures and other events.

“I think it has great potential,” Wolfe said.

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

