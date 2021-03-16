Fans of Netflix's "The Crown" shouldn't expect to see any of the modern-day drama regarding the British monarchy on the popular series.

Although the most recent season of the landmark historical drama is revisiting the Prince Charles-Princess Diana era, there are no plans to feature any of the current controversy surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Season 6 is set to be the final season of "The Crown," with the story ending somewhere in the early 2000s.

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said that the current situation is too recent to reflect on with any clarity, so if it were to be covered on-screen, it would have to wait for the show to be revived in another decade or so.

"I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. ... I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

While the couple formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already were in the news, their lives became even bigger media fodder following Oprah Winfrey's exclusive sit-down with them. The controversial two-hour interview's bombshells, including Markle's admission of suicidal thoughts and the revelation of racist attitudes inside and outside the palace, has rocked the royal dynasty.

Distance is needed

That might seem like perfect fodder for a sudsy streaming series, but according to Morgan, the timing to feature the embattled couple doesn't fit into the current scope of "The Crown." He feels the same way about the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has "a 20-year rule." The show's writers' need "enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance," the showrunner explained. "Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.

"I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear," Morgan continued. "We won't know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic. And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic, and there are plenty of journalists already writing about them."

Besides, he said, there are metaphorical ways to tell the current story.

"Because there've been so many examples in the past, whether it's Wallis Simpson or Edward VII, or whether it's Diana and Prince Charles," he said. "There have been plenty of opportunities in the past where there have been marital complications. There've been wives that have been married into the royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don't fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan."