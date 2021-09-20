The coronavirus may still be with us, but that didn't keep the Television Academy from throwing a party.

The tone of the 73rd Emmy Awards was set early Sunday night with a wonderfully ridiculous musical number. LL Cool J teamed up with unlikely rappers, including Rita Wilson, for a revised version of "Just a Friend" by Biz Markie, who died in July.

The atmosphere may have been a little too festive.

"There is way too many of us in this little room," said presenter Seth Rogen while addressing the celebrity attendees, many of who incorporated bright colors into their outfits. "It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight."

The Brits had more reason than most to celebrate. Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were honored as best supporting actors for their work in "Ted Lasso," a sitcom that revolves around an English soccer team. "Lasso" star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis may have grown up in America, but he most likely became an honorary U.K. citizen the second he was named best actor in a comedy series.

Sudeikis, who joins Bill Hader as the only "Saturday Night Live" veteran to win in this category, was subdued, at least in comparison to his winning co-stars.

Jean Smart became emotional while accepting her award for best actress in a comedy for “Hacks.”

"Jesus Christ on a bike," said Waddingham in her acceptance speech that didn't need to be bleeped for language.

"The Crown," which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, picked up awards for actors Gillian Anderson who played Margaret Thatcher and Tobias Menzies who played Prince Charles. "Crown" writer Peter Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs were also victorious.

"I'm very proud. I'm very grateful," said Morgan, who accepted from what appeared to be a posh pub in London. "We're going to party."

Menzies' win surely disappointed those hoping voters would honor "Lovecraft Country's" Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month. But Kerry Washington gave him a shoutout before announcing the winner of his category.

"Michael was — it's crazy to say was — a brilliantly talented actor and generous human being who left us far too soon," she said.

Norm Macdonald, who passed away last week, was also cited. Lorne Michaels, the most nominated individual in Emmy history, dedicated the "Saturday Night Live" win for outstanding variety sketch series to the late "Weekend Update" anchor.

John Oliver recommended viewers look back at clips of Macdonald's appearances with Conan O'Brien. When "Last Week Tonight" was named best variety series for the sixth year in a row, Oliver acknowledged nominee O'Brien, who recently ended his TBS series "Conan," this year.

"Like many in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan," Oliver said. "So this is bittersweet."

But O'Brien may have gotten the last laugh. When Academy president Frank Scherma came out to give a speech, O'Brien cajoled the crowd into a standing ovation and then stood in salute for far too long, earning some of the biggest laughs of the night.

A more heartfelt standing ovation was reserved for Jean Smart. It was no surprise that the "Hacks" star earned her fourth win, but many in an attendance were in tears when she gave her speech, most likely because the actor lost her husband six months ago.

"Hacks" had racked up more wins than expected during the first two hours, because of unexpected wins in the directing and writing categories.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin