George Floyd’s sister is urging Americans to vote in a new television ad released by the Biden campaign Wednesday.

In a 30-second video, Bridgett Floyd recalls meeting with the Democratic nominee along with other members of her family after her brother was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25.

“He was there to listen. He was very sincere,” she says. “Biden is the change that we need.”

Floyd’s death, captured on video, sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racism. Bridgett Floyd does not address those issues or the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death in the ad. Instead, she encourages viewers to make their voices heard by casting a ballot.

“Your vote does matter,” she says. “That one vote makes a difference.”

The ad, airing on TV, radio and digital platforms nationwide, debuted on what would have been Floyd’s 47th birthday. The release comes as the Biden campaign redoubles its efforts to turn out Black voters in Minnesota and other key swing states with three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election.