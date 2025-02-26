Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The case for social media warning labels
Legislation proposed in Minnesota would set a critical precedent.
By Erich Mische and Bridgette Norring
Every day, young people are lured into the dark corners of social media where predators, drug dealers and harmful algorithms threaten their well-being. Tragically, we know these dangers firsthand. Bridgette Norring lost her son, Devin, after he unknowingly purchased a fentanyl-laced pill from an online dealer on Snapchat. Devin was just 19, a beloved son, brother and friend whose life was stolen by the unchecked dangers of social media. His story is not unique — countless families have suffered similar tragedies, yet social media companies continue to prioritize profits over protecting our children. We cannot afford to let Big Tech continue to evade responsibility while they profit from harming our children.
SAVE-Suicide Awareness, along with the Devin J. Norring Foundation and hundreds of other nonprofits, continue to sound the alarm that social media platforms aren’t just harming our young people — the platforms are killing them.
Big Tech has used its immense lobbying power to stall legislation like the Minnesota Kids Code and the Kids Online Safety Act, prioritizing corporate profits over children’s safety. Meanwhile, the evidence of harm continues to mount: skyrocketing rates of youth mental health struggles, increased suicidal ideation, and the devastating consequences of sextortion, human trafficking and the sale of illegal drugs facilitated through these platforms. Enough is enough.
That is why, along with more than a dozen other nonprofits working to protect young people, we have launched the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign contest, a global initiative to bring attention to the urgent need for social media warning labels. We are calling on young people, parents, educators and advocates to create and submit their own warning label designs — both visual and audible — that illustrate the very real dangers of these platforms.
Warning labels exist for cigarettes, alcohol and other consumer products that pose risks to public health. Research has shown that such labels change behavior, influence decisions and save lives. Why should social media be exempt? If Big Tech has a First Amendment right to fight laws designed to protect our children, then parents and the public most assuredly have a First Amendment right to demand warning labels that make the dangers clear.
These labels will serve as an undeniable message: Social media is not just a harmless distraction — it is a space where young lives are manipulated, exploited and, in the most tragic cases, lost. From fentanyl-laced pills sold with a single click to the relentless targeting of vulnerable youths with harmful content, the risks are not hypothetical. They are real, they are happening now, and they are destroying families. Devin’s story is proof of this tragic reality, and his legacy fuels our determination to make sure no other family suffers this loss.
In Minnesota, we have an opportunity to take action right now. HF 1289, introduced by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, would require warning labels on social media platforms in Minnesota, making it clear that these platforms pose significant risks to young users. If passed, this legislation would set a critical precedent for other states to follow and serve as a crucial step in holding Big Tech accountable.
The KiDS Campaign is not just about raising awareness — it is about taking action. It is about ensuring that the next generation of parents, lawmakers and corporate leaders understand the magnitude of this crisis and refuse to allow the status quo to continue. We will not wait for those in Big Tech to voluntarily acknowledge the harms they are causing — transparency and accountability must be demanded now. We will make our voices heard, and we will demand accountability.
If social media companies refuse to put the safety of our children first, then we will do it for them. The era of silence is over. It is time to act, and it starts with making the dangers of social media undeniable.
We invite you to join us in this fight. Visit keepitdigitallysafe.org to learn more about the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign contest and how you can participate. Together, we can demand that Big Tech finally acknowledge the devastating consequences of their platforms and take real steps toward transparency and accountability. Because waiting any longer is not an option.
Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education). Bridgette Norring is founder of the Devin J. Norring Foundation.
