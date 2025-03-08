Review: ‘The Californians’ include a painter, a film director and an art thief

The novel opens in 2024 as a fire ravages the town where lackadaisical Tobey Harlan lives with his ex-girlfriend’s cat. He escapes to the luxurious home of his father, tycoon Track Harlan, and then absconds with paintings by elusive Di Stieg, whose grandfather, German-Jewish silent-film auteur Klaus von Stieg, had collaborated with Tobey’s grandfather on a television series. Tobey hopes an illegal sale to an oligarch will turn around his own fortunes. Cue multi-generational saga!