Bruce Springsteen fans waiting on a sunny day finally got the news Tuesday they've been anticipating for months: The Boss and his E Street Band will tour North America in 2023, including a March 5 date at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale July 21, but fans must register between now and Sunday night via Ticketmaster's VerifiedFan program for the chance to buy them first. Prices have not yet been revealed.

The Boss & Co. last performed in town in 2016, a typical marathon-paced show also at St. Paul's hockey arena. That was the last year he and the band toured.

Anticipation for their North American tour started the moment they announced some European shows also next year. Among the 31 dates on this continent are other Midwest dates in Kansas City on Feb. 18 and Milwaukee on March 7, plus five New York City area gigs in early April.

Springsteen, 72, has certainly stayed busy since he last toured, including numerous runs in New York City of his "Springsteen on Broadway" solo show from 2017-2021 plus the 2019 release of his album "Western Stars." Still, he sounds eager to get back on the road with his crew, including core members Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Sciafla, Roy Bittan, Gary Tallent, Nils Lofgren.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," he said in a statement with the European tour dates. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond!"