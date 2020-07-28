“Watchmen,” a bold departure from the comic book that inspired it, flexed its super-strength Tuesday with a field-leading 26 Emmy nominations, proof that HBO still has some muscle in the streaming era.

The program will compete with FX’s “Mrs. America,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and Netflix’s “Unorthodox” in the limited series category.

HBO scored 18 nominations for “Succession” — an edgier version of “Dallas” — tying it with Netflix’s “Ozark” for the most nods among dramatic series. The “Ozark” tally helped Netflix get to 160 nominations, shattering the all-time record of 137 that HBO racked up last year.

Also competing for best dramatic series are AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “The Crown,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and, in something of a surprise, the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian.”

The most refreshing newcomer for outstanding comedy was FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” the funniest take on vampires since “Sesame Street” introduced the Count. It will take on NBC’s “The Good Place,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” HBO’s “Insecure,” Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won this category two years ago.

“Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, also a past winner, will face familiar faces in the race for comedy actress — Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”). Emmy voters also made room for Applegate’s co-star Linda Cardellini.

Among comedy actors, the most welcome freshman is Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). He also will battle veterans: Michael Douglas (“Kominsky”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Ted Danson (“The Good Place”). Bill Hader, who won this award in 2019, was snubbed, as was his HBO series “Barry.”

Another past champ who didn’t make the cut was “Handmaid” star Elisabeth Moss. Instead, the field for actress in a dramatic series will include Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and her co-star Jodie Comer, who triumphed last year. Zendaya, who shedded her Disney image in the graphic “Euphoria,” earned an unexpected spot, as did Jennifer Aniston for her role in Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.”

Despite middling reviews for “Morning Show,” co-star Steve Carell is competing for best dramatic actor in a series with “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk sitting on the sidelines. Carell is up against “Succession” leads Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, Billy Porter (“Pose”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), who also scored a nod for his supporting work in “Maisel.”

In addition to Brown, four other Black performers are nominated as best supporting actor in a comedy series: Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), William Jackson Harper (“Good Place”) and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”).

Other past Oscar winners also fared well. Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Octavia Spencer, Louis Gossett Jr. and Alan Arkin all made the cut. Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett scored her first Emmy nom for her work in “Mrs. America.”

And if that’s not enough star power, Brad Pitt was recognized for his impression of Dr. Anthony Fauci on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Emmys are expected to be presented virtually Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel as host.