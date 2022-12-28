Thursday, Dec. 29

1. The New Standards: It's time for the popular Twin Cities trio's annual post-holiday, pre-New Year's Eve (aka Preener's), two-night stand in downtown Minneapolis. Pianist Chan Poling (the Suburbs), bassist John Munson (Semisonic) and vibraphonist Steve Roehm (he plays in several bands) won't have a parade of advertised guests as they do at their annual Holiday Show. But they have a deep well of familiar pop and rock tunes that they reimagine as lounge jazz. Will they interpret Britney Spears, the Replacements or Adam Ant this time? All we know for sure is that vocalists Poling and Munson will fill the evening with witty repartee and winning music. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m., also Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Theatrical New York cabaret star Marissa Mulder offers her tributes to Jimmy Van Heusen (5:30 p.m.) and Tom Waits (8 p.m.) at Crooners ($25-$35); double up on the hippie-soul jams with Jon Wayne & the Payne and Useful Jenkins (9 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20-$25); Maurice Jacox leads the soulful Twin Cities ensemble We R Band (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35).

Friday, Dec. 30

2. Snowta: The kind of two-night electronic dance music festival typically saved for warm summer nights, this psychedelic winter meltdown is back after a two-year hiatus and looks to have not missed a beat. British DJ/producer Tipper, whose marathon events in New Orleans have become renowned in EDM land, is lined up for when the clock strikes midnight into 2023, but the party starts a night earlier with bass music innovator Jade Cicada, Bluetech and a live pairing of Kll Smth and Chee. Saturday's lineup also features another groovy Brit, Kursa, plus K.L.O. and Resonant Language. (6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri. & Sat., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., $149/two-day, $60 Fri., $99 Sat., snowtafest.com)

3. Landon Conrath: A junior at Bethel University in 2020 when his self-released song "Acetone" racked up more than 1 million plays on Spotify, this Mounds View-reared drummer-turned-pop-strummer released his debut album, "Nothing Matters Anyway," in September via the label that first backed Coldplay, Nettwerk. The album blends polished, Ed Sheeran-like pop hooks with witty lyrics and playful electro-pop arrangements à la Hippo Campus. He's hosting a "New Year's Eve Eve" party with local pal Ber and openers TYSM! and Creeping Charlie. (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $18-$20, axs.com)

4. Hot Freaks: This fun Twin Cities synth-pop/dance-rock band reformed last year after one of its ultra-bubbly songs from the early-2010s, "Puppy Princess," started blowing up on TikTok without prompting or warning. The quintet saw it as a chance to revisit unfinished business, including songs left on the shelf that have been newly recorded and are now trickling out online. After a fall tour with "Notion" hitmakers the Rare Occasions, the group celebrates its wild comeback back home with openers Sam Cassidy and the Good Time Gals. (8:30 p.m. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $16-$18, axs.com)

Also: Mark Joseph of the Big Wu performs Cat Stevens' "Tea for the Tillerman" in its entirety with a crew of friends (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder); Purple Funk Metropolis gets down (10 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); ukulele-rocking Minne-Brit Katy Vernon serves music for diners (5-8 p.m., also Sat., the Lynhall); Minnesota's favorite jazz thrush Connie Evingson reunites with pianist Jon Weber for some holiday treats in the intimacy of the Dunsmore Room (4 & 7 p.m., also 5 & 8 p.m. Sat. Crooners, $35-$45); the R Factor, Twin Cities favorites for weddings and parties of all kinds, returns to the North Loop (9:30 p.m. Bunker's, $10)

New Year's Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)

5. Morris Day: Even though he's playing in Prince's house, the Purple One's Estate won't let him use the moniker "the Time." But you know what time it is when Morris Day takes the stage? It's time for "Jungle Love," "777-9311" and "Ice Cream Castles" delivered by a stylin' singer in a c-o-o-l suit and Stacy Adams. Don't expect anything from Day's new album, "Last Call," which features Snoop Dogg, Flo Rida and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. He's saving the new material for next year's tour. With DJ Lenka Paris and DJ Dudley D, presented by Sharon L. Nelson as "Enlightenment New Year 2023." (8 p.m. Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen, $312.10-$1,000, paisleypark.com)

6. Dr. Mambo's Combo: Now in its 33rd year, this weekly-jam-session-turned-real-band rebounded from the COVID lull and last year's sudden death of longtime guitarist Billy Franze by settling back into its weekly Sunday night slot at Bunker's. Fronted by Margaret Cox and Julius Collins, these seasoned Twin Cities musicians are stepping out to play a NYE bash, promising some special twists, including a tribute set to their old pal/fan Prince for their midnight blowout. (9 p.m. Bunker's, 761 N. Washington Av., Mpls., $20 at door, bunkersmusic.com)

7. Davina & the Vagabonds: It's a downtown Minneapolis tradition. For a 13th consecutive year, this New Orleans-inspired, Twin Cities-based combo will say goodbye to the old and ring in the new at the Dakota. Davina Lozier is a hammy, high-energy singer and piano pounder who whips blues, jazz, rock and soul into an intoxicating party mix. If you prefer to party at home, you can livestream the late show for $15. (6 p.m. $140 & 10:30 p.m. $100, the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., dakotacooks.com)

8. Minnesota Orchestra: For decades, conductor Marin Alsop has persistently hammered away at the glass ceiling that bars women from advancing in her profession. The only conductor to receive a MacArthur "genius grant" was also the first (and alas only) woman music director of a major American orchestra from 2007 to '21, when she led the Baltimore Symphony. Alsop will celebrate New Year's Eve and Day by conducting Leonard Bernstein's "Candide" Overture, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," and a new work by Jessie Montgomery, with pianist Awadagin Pratt as soloist. (8:30 p.m., also 2 p.m. Sun. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $32-$130, minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Also: The R&B/hip-hop agency Brothers Entertainment lined up an eclectic NYE bash featuring Ilkacase, Sharma Boy, Kiin Jama and more (9 p.m. Palace Theatre, $68-$203); Uptown's renovated Granada will have its dancefloor tested with a salsa music celebration featuring horn-filled big band La Clave Orchestra (8:30 p.m. Granada Theater, $20); hazy indie-rockers Sleeping Jesus party with Immaculate Beings and Present Company (9 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $15-$20); retro-twang revivalist Cole Diamond heads up the Honky Tonk NYE bash with Turn Turn Turn and Molly Brandt (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15-$20); the Punk Rock NYE will feature Space Monkey Mafia, Alien Book Club, Rigby and more (7 p.m., Dayblock Brewing, $10-$15); psychedelic and Southern-y jammers Frogleg will be joined by R&B/soul powerhouse Jaedyn James (8 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$50); end the year with the emotional blues-rock sound of the stellar Joyann Parker Band (7 p.m., Crooners, $50-$60); get immersed in the nostalgia of Frank Sinatra before Twin Cities singer-pianist Andrew Walesch, Crooner's music director for the past seven years, moves to Phoenix next month (9:30 p.m. Crooners, $70 and up); if you prefer a refined, sophisticatedly jazzy celebration, there is the gifted pianist Jon Weber paired with Twin Cities bass master Billy Peterson (10:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); St. Cloud's Fabulous Armadillos, kings of themed tribute shows from stadium rock to Motown, ring in 2023 with all kinds of sounds (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $27-$32); GB Leighton, prince of the Twin Cities suburban rock circuit, brings his blue-collar sound to Roseville (DoubleTree by Hilton, Roseville, $55-$75); Quad Cities blues-rockers Avey Grouws Band hit the Twin Cities (9 p.m. KJ's Hideaway, $40).

Sunday, Jan. 1

9. Charlie Parr: Last seen opening for Trampled by Turtles at the Armory, the well-traveled, Duluth-launched acoustic bluesman will return to the friendly confines of the Turf Club for his annual January residency. He might focus on material from last year's Smithsonian Folkways album, "Last of the Better Days Ahead," such as "Walking Back from Willmar" and "On Listening to Robert Johnson." He might drop in covers of blues legends Blind Willie McTell or Brownie McGhee. Or he might pull tunes from any of his 16 albums. (7:30 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $16-$18, axs.com)

Also: Former Carpetbaggers co-leader John Magnuson and his trio pair up with rootsy mainstays Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 (8 p.m. Aster Cafe, $10).

Monday, Jan. 2

10. The Cactus Blossoms: Twin Cities brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum released two praiseworthy discs in 2022 — "One Day," a collection of slightly twangy, harmony-filled originals with the graceful Jenny Lewis on one tune, and "If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1)," an EP of four classic numbers buoyed by their gorgeous Everly-evoking harmonies. It's time for the Cactus Blossoms' traditional Monday-nights-in-January residency in St. Paul. This year, the duo has five slots in 2023's first month. Lanue, Duluth's acclaimed singer-songwriter, opens the first show, with different support acts each time. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20-$25, axs.com)

Also: Twin Cities experimental adventurer Martin Dosh curates a Monday residency, beginning with a set featuring cool collaborators Andrew Broder, Charlie Parr and Jeremy Ylvisaker followed by a set with Dosh, Food Team and Mark Erickson (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15).

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Aby Wolf, an always-willing collaborator who has lent her versatile vocals to Dessa, the New Standards, Dosh, Brother Ali and other Twin Cities acts, teams up with Loosefoot, featuring Hammond B3 organist Kevin Gastonguay (Cory Wong, Nooky Jones), for what she promises will be "classic organ jazz grooves" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$20).

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Mighty stoner-rock throwbacks the Bloodshot join Wednesday night regulars Tang & the Tabs (9 p.m. Mortimer's, $7); Kinda Fonda Wonda hosts another Wednesday Swing Night with 7 p.m. dance lessons (8 p.m. Minneapolis Eagles Club #34, $10).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.