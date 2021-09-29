Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Star Tribune's David LaVaque and Jim Paulsen talk running backs used more in the passing game and the stadiums where the Friday Night Lights shine brightest.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is here.



