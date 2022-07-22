Sometimes the toughest part of designing your living space is finding the right inspiration. If you follow these decorating stars, you will never have to worry about that again.

From Studio McGee to Jonathan Adler, these are Instagram's most popular interior decorators:

Studio McGee

With a whopping 3.3 million followers, Studio McGee is the heavyweight champion of interior decorating on Instagram. They also have their own TV show.

"Dream Home Makeover" is where "dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee," according to Netflix. Fans can log into the streaming platform to binge the latest two seasons of the series.

The lobby of the Proper Hotel in Los Angeles. The hotel was designed by Kelly Wearstler.

Kelly Wearstler

Kelly Wearstler has accrued nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, where the interior designer shows off her latest projects — many of which have found their way into heavy-hitter design magazines such as InStyle and Vogue Living. When it comes to design, Wearstler is all about storytelling.

"Kelly Wearstler's design is driven by a deep passion to articulate a unique story and formidable point of view," the designer's website said. "From interior design and architecture to creative direction and brand identity, Kelly Wearstler builds a singular, synchronized experience built on an alchemy of design."

The Amber Lewis x Loloi collections feature an array of rugs, pillows, throws and wall art designs in a range of price points.

Amber Lewis

When it comes to learning about the best in interior design, it's hard to beat Amber Lewis and her Instagram account, which has 1.6 million followers. Author of "Made for Living: Collected Interiors for All Sorts of Styles," Lewis has literally written the book on decorating.

"Whether you're decorating your first home or refreshing your space, Amber Lewis teaches you how to layer the things you own for a cohesive, beautifully designed home," her website said. "Delivering tips on refreshing a room with new paint (including finding the perfect white), mixing textiles and pillows, and blending neutrals, Amber's beautiful, California cool will help you transform your home into one that's elegant and timeless — a look you'll want to keep for the long run."

Sunroom designed by Emily Henderson in a St. Paul home.

Emily Henderson

HGTV star Emily Henderson hails from Portland, Ore., where she developed her creative talent for design and aesthetics. Now the New York Times bestselling author spends her days as a rock star stylist with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

Jonathan Adler’s Wondrium decorating series emphasizes expressing your own personality in your home. Here, his Ether curved sofa with stiletto legs and his “Eyes” wall art are two strong statement pieces.

Jonathan Adler

From a passion for pottery to modern decor trends, Jonathan Adler can do it all. The New Jersey native runs a design company out of Soho in New York, where he manages worldwide retail locations that sell his namesake brand of home furnishings.

Adler's Instagram account has 872,000 followers.