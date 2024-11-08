The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Sept. 16, 2023 through Aug. 30, 2024 are eligible for nominations, so don't expect to see album nods for Future's ''Mixtape Pluto'' (though Future and Metro Boomin's ''We Don't Trust You'' is very likely to score a nomination), George Strait's ''Cowboys and Dreamers,'' Tyler, the Creator's ''Chromakopia,'' or ''Warriors,'' Lin-Manuel Miranda's first full post-''Hamilton'' musical with Pulitzer finalist Eisa Davis.