The 1883 Rochester Tornado & The Mayo Clinic

August 21st, 1883 Rochester Tornado

"During the late afternoon and evening of August 21, 1883, three significant tornadoes (two F3s and one F5) occurred in southeast Minnesota. These tornadoes affected parts of Dodge, Olmsted, and Winona counties, and they accounted for 40 fatalities and over 200 injuries. Prior to these tornadoes, there were only three hospitals in the state of Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities. None of these hospitals were located near Rochester. After the F5 tornado struck Rochester, a dance hall (Rommel Hall) was transformed into a temporary emergency room. Doctors William Mayo and his two sons (William and Charles) took charge of caring for patients. Mother Mary Alfred Moes of the Sisters of St. Francis helped care for patients as well. After this disaster the Mayo family and the Sisters of St. Francis realized the need of a hospital in Rochester. They banded together to form St. Mary's Hospital, which ultimately led to the creation of the Mayo Clinic."

See more from the National Weather Service La Crosse, WI

Rainfall Since Wednesday

A slow moving storm system was responsible for some widespread and much needed rainfall across the region. A few locations picked up several inches of rain indicated by the reds and purples below. One of those locations was Cambridge, MN on Wednesday who saw nearly 5" of rain, which lead to flooding around town. There were also some heavy amounts around the Twin Cities metro, but the MSP Airport seemed to get missed by the heaviest.

Rainfall at the MSP Airport Since Monday

Here's how much rain has fallen at the MSP Airport since Monday. Again, we had some much needed rain, but only 0.67" fell at this particular climate site. Interestingly, there were some 2" to 3" + tallies reported just north and east of the MSP metro, including St. Paul.

August Weather Summary For The Twin Cities

The first half of the month was hot and dry, but things have been a little cooler and wetter as of late. Through the first 19 days of August, temps have been running pretty close to average and after nearly 2/3rds of an inch of rain, we're now running a surplus in the precipitation department, which is great news!

August Precipitation

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region through the first 3 weeks of August. Note that a few locations are running more than 1" above average, including Brainerd and St. Cloud. Sioux Falls has seen nearly 7" of rain so far this month (nearly 4.70" above average) and currently at the 3rd wettest August on record.

Summer Precipitation

Taking a look at precipitation so far this summer (since June 1st), it's a mixed story. A few locations are running above average, but other locations are running well below average, including the Twin Cities, which is still nearly -6" below average.

12th Driest Summer at MSP

Here are the 15 driest summer's on record at MSP. Note that this summer (since June 1st) has been the 12th driest, last year was the 11th driest. If MSP doesn't see any additional rainfall through the rest of August, this would be the 6th driest summer on record.

Drier Weather Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to PM Friday. Weather conditions on Sunday and through the first half of the week will be quiet with dry skies. There is a better chance of a few isolated showers and storms later in the week, but it won't be as widespread as it was late last week.

Precipitation Potential

The extended precipitation outlook through the week ahead shows a slightly better chance of more widespread rains across the northern part of the state, while the southern half of the state could see spottier amounts. Stay tuned...

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Prior to last week's rain, severe drought was sitting at a little more than 2%, while Moderate drought was at nearly 12.5%. The good news is that we picked up some much needed rainfall and I would assume some improvement in the drought update on Thursday.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday shows temps running pretty close to have with highs warming into the 70s to near 80F. The good new is that we'll see lots of sunshine, so if you have outdoor plans, you'll be just fine!

Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps warming to near 80F in the with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Northerly winds will be fairly light through the day making it a very pleasant day for mid/late August.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temperatures starting around 60F and warming to near 80F by the afternoon. There could be a few more clouds in the morning, but the afternoon looks bright and sunny with light northerly winds.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temperatures through much of the week ahead. Readings will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which will be pretty comfortable for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows temps warming to near 80F through about midweek before slightly more unsettled weather arrives late week. With increased shower and thunderstorm chances returning, we'll see temps dip into the 70s, which could be a little cooler than average.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temperatures over the next several days will gradually warm back into the low/mid 80s as we head through the first part of the week. By the end of the week and weekend, temps could dip back down into the 70s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps in the Western & Eastern US, while cooler than average temps are in place across the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the Midwest and High Plains. However, the southern two-thirds of the looks wetter and more active.

The 1883 Rochester Tornado & The Mayo Clinic

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Minnesotans are probably aware of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, but did you know that its humble beginning started from a tragic weather event on August 21st, 1883?

On this day 139 years ago, 3 tornadoes tracked across the southeastern Minnesota, which left 40 dead and nearly 200 injured. At the time, there only 3 hospitals in the state outside of the Twin Cities, but none in Rochester. After the F5, Doctors William Mayo and his sons along with others from Sisters of St. Francis cared for the patients. Soon after, St. Mary's Hospital was formed, which led to the creation of The Mayo Clinic!

Bright blue skies return today after some much needed rainfall last week. 3-day rains added up to several inches in some communities, while the MSP Airport saw less than 1 inch and is still nearly 6 inches below average rain this summer (since June 1st). Dry skies linger through the early week time frame with a spotty t-shower or two PM Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunshine-on-a-stick for Fair goers Thursday. Happy Sunday Everyone

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny & very pleasant. Winds: NNE 5. High: 79.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & quiet. Winds: N 5. Low: 60.

MONDAY: Blue sky with few clouds. Winds: WNW 5. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray PM shower north? Winds: SSE 5. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty PM T-showers possible. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.

THURSDAY: AM rain ends. Drier PM for Fair goers. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sunshine on a stick. Nothing rough. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.

SATURDAY: Chance of some afternoon t-showers. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

August 21st

1918: Minnesota's third deadliest tornado strikes Tyler and destroys the downtown area, leaving 36 dead.

1886: High winds hit Northfield with winds blowing at 60 mph for 20 minutes. Peak gusts up to 75-80 mph are recorded.

1883: The 4th deadliest tornado in Minnesota history hits Rochester. The tornado kills 31 residents and injures 100 more. Appalled by the lack of medical care received by the tornado's victims, Mother Alfred Moes, founder of the Sisters of St. Francis, proposes to build and staff a hospital if Dr. W.W. Mayo will provide medical care. St. Marys Hospital opens in 1889 with 27 beds and eventually grows into the Mayo Clinic.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 21st

Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1947)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 44F set in 2004)

Record Rainfall: 3.64" set in 1924

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 21st

Sunrise: 6:22am

Sunset: 8:09pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 47 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 52 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for August 21st at Midnight

3.1 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows temps running at or below average across much of the nation, especially across the Central and Southern US. Warmer than average temps linger across the Pacific Northwest, where highs will warm into the 80s and 90s.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through Tuesday shows widespread showers and storms in the Desert Southwest, where heavy monsoonal moisture could cause flooding. There will also be heavy storms across the Gulf Coast with flood potential as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across the southern tier of the nation with the heaviest in eastern Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Climate Stories

"Why Great Plains agriculture is particularly vulnerable to drought"

"The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected - as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. The underground aquifer system that supplies water for a quarter of U.S. food production is in severe and possibly terminal decline. By the end of the century, production of grain, meat and dairy across the Southern Plains, and especially in Texas, could collapse as rainfall patterns change and temperatures rise, putting ever more pressure on declining reserves of water from below."

See more from The Kansas City Star HERE:

"How France's wine industry is adapting to climate change"

"Winegrowers have had to start their harvests early in several French regions because of the summer's searing heatwaves. In the southwestern Languedoc-Roussillon, they kicked off the harvest period at the end of July. In Haute-Corse, the northern part of Corsica, they began harvesting at the beginning of August. Both regions carried out their harvests one to three weeks earlier than usual. "The 2022 vintage is complicated for the French wine industry," said Laurent Audeguin from the French Wine and Vine Institute. "The heat causes the grapes to burn and ripen too early in most regions; the necessary aromas don't have time to develop." "The rise in temperature also lowers the acidity of the wine and increases the alcohol content," Audeguin continued. "So the whole balance is disturbed."

See more from France24 HERE:

"Incredible Story of the Iceberg That Sank the Titanic"

"When snow falls, the properties of water perform a delicate dance. Snowflakes fall like dominoes fall. A piece of dust forms a crystal, and the appearance of that crystal attracts more crystals until they form long dendrites around the speck of dust like ants around a piece of chocolate. As long as the growing snowflake remains lighter than air, it will float. But as soon as one extra crystal crosses the tipping point, the structure will succumb to gravity and fall. Snow tends to fall in places where other snow has already fallen. And even though every snowflake is different, they're not as unique as we've been told. They start as spheres and form tendrils to diffuse heat. Cold temperatures produce flakes that look like bullets or needles. Extra‐cold weather is when you find the classic shape of a six‐sided prism, or the fern‐like crystal with six radiating branches."

See more from Smithsonian Magazine HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX