After two years of being sidelined, many of the biggest stars in stand-up are back on the road. Here are 10 of the more anticipated shows heading to the Twin Cities this spring and summer.

John Mulaney: He just had a baby with Olivia Munn and hosted one of the best "Saturday Night Live" episodes in recent memory. Expect the hot streak to continue. 7 p.m. April 23, Xcel Energy Center, 119 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. $75.50. xcelenergycenter.com

Phil Wang: Want to catch a rising comic before he's too big to play intimate clubs? Check out Wang, who was mighty impressive in his first Netflix special. 8 p.m. April 27-28; 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 29-30, Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St, Mpls. $18-$22. acmecomedycompany.com

Nikki Glaser: Lots of comics mine material from their dating experiences but nobody does it with quite as much raw honesty — or hilarity — as this underrated performer. 7 p.m. April 29, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $43.75. hennepintheatretrust.org

Steve Martin and Martin Short: A beloved friendship has generated both Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and a seemingly never-ending tour that the legends keep revising. 8 p.m. May 13, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $79-$199. hennepintheatretrust.org

Bill Maher: Yeah, John Oliver scoops up all the Emmys, but the "Real Time" host has been HBO's boldest voice for nearly two decades. His live show is less political but is just as thought-provoking. 8 p.m. June 4, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S, Mpls. $83-$139. hennepintheatretrust.org

Chris Rock: He hasn't commented much on The Slap yet, but that could all change by the time he hits the Twin Cities. 8 p.m. June 23-24, Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. $99-$159. mysticlake.com

Hannah Gadsby: The razor-sharp Aussie swore she was quitting comedy in her 2018 groundbreaking special, "Nanette." Thank goodness she changed her mind. 7 p.m. July 15-17, Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $39.75-$99.75. hennepintheatretrust.org

Weird Al Yankovic: Before the release of a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe, see the wacky genius himself in what's bound to be one of the sweetest comeback tours of the year. The great Emo Philips opens. 7 p.m. July 24, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S, Mpls. $59-$69. hennepintheatretrust.org

Kevin Hart: The busiest man in Hollywood always seems to find time to make a stop in Minneapolis. Despite his recent ventures into drama, he's still an arena comic at heart. 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. $65.50. ticketmaster.com

Amy Schumer: She got rave reviews for how she handled Oscar-hosting duties; her new series, "Life & Beth," also is a winner. But you can bet she'll still have plenty to gripe about. 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $59.50-$129.50. northrop.umn.edu