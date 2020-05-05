The 1 in 1-8,378
The Timberwolves led the Kings 115-98 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left Jan. 27 at Target Center. From then until the end of regulation, it was all Sacramento. The stats from there to the horn:
Sac Min
Points 21 4
Shooting 5-6 1-6
Three-pointers 3-4 0-0
Free throws 8-9 2-4
Rebounds* 2-6 0-1
Fouls 2 4
Overtime didn’t go much better, despite a bunch of second-chance attempts for the Wolves:
Sac Min
Points 14 10
Shooting 4-6 4-13
Three-pointers 1-3 1-7
Free throws 5-8 1-4
Rebounds* 0-5 4-7
Fouls 2 5
*-offensive-total