The 1 in 1-8,378

The Timberwolves led the Kings 115-98 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left Jan. 27 at Target Center. From then until the end of regulation, it was all Sacramento. The stats from there to the horn:

Sac Min

Points 21 4

Shooting 5-6 1-6

Three-pointers 3-4 0-0

Free throws 8-9 2-4

Rebounds* 2-6 0-1

Fouls 2 4

Overtime didn’t go much better, despite a bunch of second-chance attempts for the Wolves:

Sac Min

Points 14 10

Shooting 4-6 4-13

Three-pointers 1-3 1-7

Free throws 5-8 1-4

Rebounds* 0-5 4-7

Fouls 2 5

*-offensive-total