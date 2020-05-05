The 1 in 1-8,378

The Timberwolves led the Kings 115-98 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left Jan. 27 at Target Center. From then until the end of regulation, it was all Sacramento. The stats from there to the horn:

 

                              Sac            Min

Points                     21               4

Shooting                5-6             1-6

Three-pointers       3-4             0-0

Free throws           8-9              2-4

Rebounds*            2-6              0-1

Fouls                       2                 4

 

Overtime didn’t go much better, despite a bunch of second-chance attempts for the Wolves:        

 

                                     Sac       Min

Points                           14          10

Shooting                      4-6         4-13

Three-pointers             1-3         1-7

Free throws                  5-8         1-4

Rebounds*                   0-5         4-7

Fouls                              2             5

*-offensive-total