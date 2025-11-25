Brown: Bitterness dies, but gratitude lasts generations

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The United States sets aside a national holiday for gratitude, even though American culture does little to encourage the practice. We say, “be grateful,” but the advice more easily flows down to people having a hard time rather than upward to those with heated garages filled with fancy equipment. If we could all act on gratitude, we’d be unstoppable. Because gratitude paid forward can sustain every living thing that walks the earth.
Perhaps we miss this because Thanksgiving coincides with a time of year that is fundamentally sad. Our carefully planted perennials look like road hay. Frogs lie frozen like chicken nuggets at the bottom of an icy pond. Another fall reminds me that my Grandpa Johnson is still gone. By all appearances, so is my youth. Soon enough, we will all be gone. Pass the gravy.
It’s amazing what lasts and what doesn’t. My grandfather and I were close. He wanted a son and had six daughters. I was the first grandson. When I was a kid, he carried me through the streets and bars of Keewatin, Minn., like a prize turkey. He was a town cop and iron miner who had wanted to be a newspaper writer, and I actually got to do that. As an adult, I went with him to the American Legion Veterans Day spaghetti feed, where we both won the Thanksgiving turkeys coveted by every old man in town. It was a random drawing, but our shared success felt like vindication.
Prideful euphoria does not last, however. I think back to the days when my grandpa was dying, years really, and how bitter he became. Regret poured out of him. No fear, no worry, no misdeed, by him or anyone else, went unmentioned. He remembered the shame of his father losing his job on the railroad for drinking, then his own drinking and the hardship it caused. Something about the end of the line brought a desperate sort of remorse. For a long time, this overshadowed my memories of him. But there’s one memory that never stopped glowing like an ember in a cold stove.
I’m a kid and we’re spending another Sunday at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. I walk in the door and Grandpa pins a plastic sheriff’s badge on my shirt. It’s the best thing ever. I run all over the neighborhood, blasting through leaf piles like a dog with the zoomies. But when I get back to the house, the badge is gone. A little scrap of gold, it could be hidden anywhere in the autumnal landscape of an entire town.
I remember crying, not only because of the badge, but because I thought I would disappoint my grandpa. After all, he had appointed me sheriff, a position of considerable responsibility.