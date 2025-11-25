Brown: Bitterness dies, but gratitude lasts generations

Prideful euphoria does not last, however. I think back to the days when my grandpa was dying, years really, and how bitter he became. Regret poured out of him. No fear, no worry, no misdeed, by him or anyone else, went unmentioned. He remembered the shame of his father losing his job on the railroad for drinking, then his own drinking and the hardship it caused. Something about the end of the line brought a desperate sort of remorse. For a long time, this overshadowed my memories of him. But there’s one memory that never stopped glowing like an ember in a cold stove.