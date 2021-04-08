Testimony resumes Thursday in the Derek Chauvin murder trial with the prosecution expected to call more medical experts to testify about George Floyd's death late last spring.

Meanwhile, Thursday is the deadline that Judge Peter Cahill set for defense attorney Eric Nelson to disclose to the court a line of questioning he hopes to pursue should he get the chance against a most reluctant potential witness.

Morries Hall was with Floyd earlier in the day on May 25 and during the arrest at 38th and Chicago by Chauvin and other officers. Testimony last week from Floyd's girlfriend implicated Hall as a provider of illicit drugs to Floyd, including in the month of his death.

Hall, 42, has been subpoenaed as a witness but has told the court that he intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination out of concern of revealing enough in testimony to prompt third-degree murder charges or other felony counts against himself.

Once Cahill sees Nelson's questions, the judge is expected to decide whether Hall will be called to the witness stand at some point and how sweeping the defense can quiz him without prompting Hall to invoke his constitutional right based on the nature of the question.

Chauvin's defense hinges largely on the assertion that the 46-year-old Floyd died not from any actions of the now-fired Minneapolis police officer but from an overdose of illicit drugs, underlying health problems or a combination of both.

Chauvin is on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other fired officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are to go on trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting him.

Wednesday's testimony provided scientific certainty that Floyd had methamphetamine and the powerful opioid fentanyl in his system when he died. What did not come out was why this evidence was revealed during the prosecution's case, which contends that Floyd died from asphyxiation under Chauvin's knee.

The Hennepin County District Court jury heard about the two state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) searches of the two main vehicles from the scene: Floyd's Mercedes SUV and Minneapolis police squad 320, the vehicle that officers were attempting to place Floyd in when Chauvin and his partner arrived

The first searches occurred May 27, two days after Floyd died. His Mercedes was searched again in December and the police vehicle again in January.

In her first searches of both, BCA forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson said she was not told to look for drug evidence, and none was recovered.

Photographs of the police squad on May 27 showed what appeared to be a white pill on the floor of the rear passenger seat. But Anderson said she did not collect the item because "at the time, I didn't have any information that I was looking for a pill. … I didn't give it any forensic significance based on the information that I had [and was] focusing on the blood that was on the back seat."

She searched Floyd's SUV again on the request of the Attorney General's Office, which is leading the prosecution of Floyd. The defense sought the second search of the police vehicle.

After the second search of the squad in January, DNA from one of the pills in saliva was tested against a sample of Floyd's DNA, and it proved a match, Anderson said. The blood samples from the back of the police squad also proved to match Floyd's DNA, she said.

The second BCA search of Floyd's SUV in December led to the recovery of two small white pills from the center console and from the floor on the driver's side a box for Suboxone, "a prescription medication used for adults with an opioid addiction," Anderson said. Authorities seized an unopened packet of the drug, as well.

Breahna Giles, a BCA chemical forensic scientist, testified that the pills found in Floyd's SUV contained meth and fentanyl, an addictive opioid. A partial pill from the squad and other traces of it tested positive for meth.

Susan Neith, a forensic chemist at NMS labs in Pennsylvania, tested the two pills found in the SUV and the partial pill from the squad. All three contained a fentanyl concentration of less than 1%, which she said is common. The pills contained a meth concentration of 1.9% to 2.9%, which she said was well below the 90% to 100% of meth usually found, she said.

Star Tribune staff writers Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.