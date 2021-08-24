Prominent Minnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro allegedly paid underage girls — some as young as 15 — for sex, providing them with cash and gifts, a police officer testified at Lazzaro's detention hearing on federal sex trafficking charges Tuesday.

The hearing in the federal courthouse in St. Paul provided the first details of the sex trafficking charges against Lazzaro. In a lengthy testimony, Minneapolis police officer Brandon Brugger said Lazzaro paid underage girls cash in exchange for sex.

"He was the sex buyer," said Brugger.

The 30-year-old also groomed his victims with expensive Prada purses, alcohol, vape pens and other gifts, he said as testimony continued into late Tuesday afternoon.

Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old University of St. Thomas student who is charged as a co-conspirator, served as the "recruiter" for the young girls on Snapchat on Lazzaro's behalf, said Brugger. Medina worked for a property management company owned by Lazzaro. She also tutored Lazzaro's now-19-year-old girlfriend in high school algebra in exchange for partial tuition payment, said Bruegger.

Brugger, who works for a state task force on sex trafficking, started investigating Lazzaro after one of the victims and her family reported to police that she was being trafficked. Brugger learned the FBI was already investigating Lazzaro based on a separate tip. The FBI and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Task Force on human trafficking merged their investigations. The agencies searched Lazzaro's condo, in downtown Minneapolis' Ivy Hotel, along with Medina's dorm room in December. Earlier this month, an FBI SWAT team arrested Lazzaro.

In court documents filed Tuesday morning, a lawyer for Lazzaro says his client should be confined to his 2,200-square-foot condo in downtown Minneapolis, instead of Sherburne County jail. Attorney Zachary Lee Newland says Lazzaro's home would be fitted with thumbprint locks and cameras providing a 24/7 feed to U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services. "Taking the cameras together with the recommended use of biometric locks on areas where Mr. Lazzaro cannot go inside the home Mr. Lazzaro will be living inside a real-life 'Truman Show' scenario," wrote Newland, referring to the 1999 movie about a man whose life is secretly filmed for a reality show.

Lazzaro has contributed to dozens of Republican campaigns in recent years. His political ties have sparked outrage among state party members, and played a significant role in GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan's ousting last week.

Lazzaro, appearing in court wearing orange jail garb, did not speak, other than to plead not guilty on all charges.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036