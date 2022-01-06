Rochester Public Schools is expanding a COVID-19 test-to-stay approach, after a trial in three schools kept students in classrooms for 602 more days when they otherwise would have been quarantined because of viral exposures.

District officials said the expansion will present challenges, including the need for a stockpile of testing kits that are in short supply. But Superintendent Kent Pekel said he couldn't ignore the benefits, proved in the trial, of allowing unvaccinated students with COVID-19 exposures to safely attend in-person classes.

"We know the alternative of continuing to quarantine kids who may not have COVID at all, but just were close contacts, is educationally very, very negative," he said. "We're going to make the commitment to scale this across the district because we just can't keep losing the amount of learning time we have been to kids who don't actually have COVID and may never get it."

Test-to-stay has been little used by school districts across the U.S. because of the logistical challenges, but it gained attention last month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published studies showing it worked and guidance for schools on how to use it. The concept is simple: Instead of quarantining exposed students until it is known whether they have been infected, they are allowed to return to classes as long as regular test results remain negative.

Test-to-stay is an option only for unvaccinated students, as vaccinated students already are allowed to remain in classes after viral exposure.

Northfield Public Schools is planning to add a districtwide test-to-stay approach this month, and others in Minnesota are considering it as they look for ways to keep children safely in classes ahead of the oncoming omicron variant wave.

COVID-19 cases involving students who were infectious while in pre-K-12 schools remained at elevated levels before the holiday break last month. The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported a preliminary total of 890 such cases in the week ending Dec. 18 and 1,378 in the week ending Dec. 11 . That is down from a high of 3,699 cases in the week ending Nov. 20.

Health officials are concerned school cases could rise again because of the fast-spreading omicron variant and the lower COVID-19 vaccination rate among eligible school-age children 5 and older. Overall on Thursday, the Health Department reported 6,936 more infections and 62 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's pandemic totals to 1,056,236 infections and 10,733 deaths.

"The omicron virus ... is spiking relatively quickly," said Gov. Tim Walz, speaking Thursday after touring a new free state COVID-19 testing site at the Minnesota National Guard Armory in Anoka. "The good news is it appears to be less dangerous but the bad news is it appears to be much more contagious and spread much faster."

COVID-19 hospitalizations had been declining for much of December, but have increased each day in January — reaching 1,469 on Wednesday.

School-age children have been at lower risks for severe COVID-19, but they have the ability to spread infections to older and more vulnerable people. Infectious disease experts are worried that children could be more at risk of infection as omicron replaces the delta variant as the dominant coronavirus strain. Pediatric hospitalizations have increased amid the rise of omicron.

"Delta was primarily a lower respiratory disease," said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 vaccine research group. "Omicron tends ... to be more upper airway. That equates to decreased morbidity in adults who have large upper airways and is a decided negative in young kids who have narrow upper airways."

In Rochester, a trial at Harriet Bishop Elementary, Willow Creek Middle and John Marshall High schools gave parents the option of test-to-stay for children who had been in close contact with COVID-19 cases. The district sent enough kits home with participating parents to test children once a day for a week after their exposure. Parents then logged the test results on a district website in order to gain clearance for their children to attend in-person classes.

Results varied by school, with the option being more popular among parents with grade-school children. Seventy of 74 Harriet Bishop students accepted the test-to-stay offer and only three tested positive, requiring them to isolate at home. None of the parents fell short on the daily testing or reporting — which would have resulted in their children having to quarantine. The children spent 229 days in class that otherwise would have been spent in quarantine.

Rochester students under quarantine are allowed to return to class seven days after viral exposure, if they show no symptoms. Most students with COVID-19 risks are identified a day or two after exposure, and the seven-day periods often fall over weekends as well, said Leah Bancroft, the district's health services coordinator. As a result, most children in the test-to-stay pilot only needed to submit test results on three mornings before classes before they were cleared.

Bancroft said the participation rate might decrease when the test-to-stay approach is used districtwide, because staff won't be as able to explain the benefits to everyone who is eligible and encourage them to maintain regular reporting of results.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she supported schools switching to test-to-stay approaches that reduce student quarantines, though she said they use up a lot of testing resources. She added that the CDC guidance calls for universal mask-wearing in schools to reduce the risk of potentially infected students spreading the virus to others during test-to-stay periods.