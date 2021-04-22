OAKLAND, CALIF. – The Twins' trip through California dragged on and on and on, with three games postponed because of COVID-19 issues before a Tuesday doubleheader against the A's.

Then Wednesday's marathon at RingCentral Coliseum sent the Twins home exhausted.

Luis Arraez' throwing error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning — the team's second error of the inning — allowed the A's to beat the Twins 13-12.

Oakland won its 11th consecutive game with rallies in the ninth and 10th.

The Twins, forced to activate their entire taxi squad and exhaust their bullpen during the three-game series, are 0-4 in extra innings and have lost nine of their past 10.

"It's been a hell of a trip, and not in a good way," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. "We're finding a way to not win games."

After reliever Alexander Colome blew his third save of the season when Oakland tied the game in the ninth, Byron Buxton gave the Twins a 12-10 lead in the 10th with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the 10th, Colome loaded the bases with two outs, and a run scored when second baseman Travis Blankenhorn booted Mark Canha's grounder to second. Ramon Laureano grounded to third baseman Arraez, who threw wildly to first base as two runs scored.

"We got an opportunity to make routine plays, routine ground balls, and we just didn't make those plays," Baldelli said.

A day after being shut out in both games of a doubleheader for the first time in 60 years, the Twins found their offense with 18 hits, but it wasn't enough to win. Nelson Cruz belted a pair of home runs and Josh Donaldson, who homered, and Jorge Polanco both had four hits for the Twins.

Colome entered in the bottom of the ninth with a 10-9 lead, but hit Laureano and allowed a one-out single to Matt Olson before Matt Chapman hit a sacrifice fly to force extra innings.

Olson homered twice as Oakland scored seven runs in three innings of Twins starter Kenta Maeda before the Twins rallied to go ahead 10-7 with three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Cruz had to leave the game in the 10th because of a bruised heel suffered when he was hit by a pitch. Baldelli elected to replace Donaldson, who was to start the top of the 10th in second base, with pinch-runner Blankenhorn, who scored ahead of Buxton's home run.

But taking out Donaldson meant Blankenhorn took over at second and Arraez moved to third for the bottom of the 10th. And errors by both players cost the Twins a chance at victory.

Donaldson's first inning home run ended the Twins' 17-inning scoreless streak.