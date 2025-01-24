Douglas: Temps in the 30s ahead, just a coating of snow

Weather models hint at a few opportunities for a sloppy mix the first week of February. Next month should, on paper, be snowier than January. Only 1.7 inches of snow has fallen at MSP; 9.8 inches for the entire winter. That is 17.5 inches less than normal, to date. Your commute may be easier, but many Minnesota businesses are struggling due to a lack of frozen water. Two years in a row.