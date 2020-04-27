Tell that story again
This week's lineup for Reader Requests:
Monday: The legend of Minneapolis golf star Patty Berg.
Tuesday: Minneapolis Southwest's 1970 hockey championship, a rarity before its time.
Wednesday: St. Paul native Dave Winfield drafted by three pro sports in 1973.
Thursday: Janet Karvonen and three-peat New York Mills in the late 1970s.
Friday: The midsummer nightmare home run that felled the 1992 Twins.
Saturday: The wackiest of the 2010 Vikings season.
Gophers
Gophers still waiting on Walton's decision
Hopkins guard Kerwin Walton was expected to reveal his choice Saturday but still hasn't.
Golf
Charismatic Berg flourished at all sports before legendary golf career
Minneapolis native Patty Berg was a champion speedskater and football teammate of Bud Wilkinson before she defined and dominated women's golf for decades.
Sports
Tell that story again: A collection of Minnesota sports stories requested by readers
Sports
Star Tribune sports mailbag
Golf writer Jerry ZgodaQ Do you think fans will be allowed at the 3M Open?A The PGA Tour is scheduled to return without…
Motorsports
Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes
Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.