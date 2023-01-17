Minneapolis families and community members have a chance to weigh in this week on what they want in their next school superintendent.

The district is hosting several "listening sessions" through Saturday that will inform its pick for the next leader, who would take over on July 1 and will be charged with plotting a path forward after several tumultuous years.

A survey asking what community members, staff and students want the next district leader to focus on is also open until January 23.

"I think we're hearing some great conversations," said Board Member Kim Ellison after a community listening session held on Friday at Washburn High School. "I'm looking forward to the whole process."

The feedback will be presented to the executive firm leading the superintendent search. Both the survey and the input sessions focus on elements of the district's strategic plan and ask participants where they want the new superintendent to focus. Possible topics include academics, student well-being and overall school climate and culture.

That approach differs from the one taken to inform the district's 2016 superintendent search, said Radious Guess, managing partner of EPU Consultants, the company that led the community input effort back then and is now gathering the public input.

In 2016, the listening sessions focused more on the leadership and personality qualities of the leader the community wanted.

"This year is really about the strategic priorities," Guess said. "The board only hires one person — the superintendent — so they want authentic engagement to hold themselves accountable to constituents."

Still, gathering such authentic feedback can be difficult, said Greg King, a parent who attended the Washburn listening session last week. Some parts of the strategic plan that were up for discussion included terms or details King and other parents weren't familiar with.

"If we want the district to do better, we have to be part of these events," he said. "But the structure can make it hard to hard to give that true feedback."

Guess noted two other challenges, too: the weather and a tight timeframe.

"I do wish we'd started this in the summer," she said. "It's hard to do this work in the winter and get good attendance."

The first input session drew just a handful of board members and a single parent. The second one — at Washburn — had about two dozen attendees.

But more than 4,000 people have filled out the online survey, Guess said.

Many of the comments left on sticky notes at the Washburn event mentioned transparency and improved communication with parents and students.

Board Member Ira Jourdain said that is a theme he keeps hearing, even in conversations about how the listening sessions were promoted.

"This is a very compressed timeline, and that makes it hard," he said. "But it's so important that we're really reaching and hearing from people."

