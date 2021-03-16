Teenagers are fueling a slight uptick in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, which on Tuesday reported an increase in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing to 3.9%.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 6,818 more diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, and 10% involved teenagers age 15 to 19, whose risks for viral transmission increased earlier this year with the return to in-person classes and youth sports activities.

No other five-year age group has sustained more confirmed infections since Feb. 1 with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

While severe COVID-19 is rare among children and young adults, state health officials remain concerned about their ability to spread the infectious disease to others at greater risk. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said basic prevention measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing are needed to slow viral transmission while vaccination of higher-risk groups continues.

"We just need to keep attending to those basic preventions steps that we know are so critical for helping to control spread of the virus as we continue to make progress on vaccinations," she said.

The state on Tuesday reported that 1,265,430 people in Minnesota have received COVID-19 vaccine, and 729,294 have completed the series either by receiving two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer versions or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

An estimated 76% of Minnesota's senior citizens have received at least a first dose — having been prioritized for vaccination because their age group has suffered 89% of the state's COVID-19 deaths.

Minnesota in total has reported 498,926 diagnosed infections and 6,749 COVID-19 deaths, including 716 infections and two deaths that were added on Tuesday.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 rose from 3.5% to 3.9% in early March, but remains below a state caution threshold of 5% for viral activity.

Some of the growth in teen COVID-19 cases is fueled by more aggressive testing in that population and the identification of asymptomatic cases. Following the reopening of many schools to in-person learning, the Minnesota Department of Health recommended that K-12 students seek testing once every two weeks and that young athletes seek testing weekly and three days before any competitions.

An outbreak in Carver County has been centered on youth sports activities, but includes viral transmission that occurred at schools, fitness clubs, child-care centers and other locations. Numerous cases in that suburban outbreak have been found through genomic sequencing of lab samples to involve a more infectious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

State Assistant Health Commissioner Dan Huff urged parents across Minnesota to arrange for regular COVID-19 testing of their children in order to quickly identify any infections before they spread further in families and communities. A pop-up testing site in Chanhassen will resume free testing on Thursday.

"If we're going to stay ahead of this, all young people across the state should be getting tested," he said. "It's how we avoid more pauses in sports and how we keep our kids in the classroom."

