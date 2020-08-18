A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed overnight in St. Paul during a domestic dispute and his older brother is now in custody, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the Highland Hills neighborhood on the 2200 block of Lower Afton Road around 3:15 a.m. on a report of two brothers fighting, one of whom had been cut with a knife. Upon arrival, police found the teen unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s 24-year-old brother was arrested in connection with the slaying and remains jailed in Ramsey County. The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects before they are formally charged.

Court records show he has a previous felony conviction for domestic assault.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to such a violent encounter between the brothers.

The death marks St. Paul’s 20th homicide of the year. It comes amid a surge in gun violence throughout the Twin Cities, which escalated significantly after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

St. Paul is on track to surpass its highest number of murders in 25 years, while Minneapolis has already surpassed last year’s homicide total with 49 deaths.