A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday night during a melee in southeast Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 1700 block of University Avenue at 11:20 p.m. after reports of a large crowd disturbance and fights breaking out. Officers heard numerous gunshots as they arrived, police said.

The scene turned chaotic, with people fleeing in all directions, police said. In the backyard, police found the teenager with an apparent noncritical gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

There were no arrests.

The residence has been a haven for criminal behavior and large disturbances in the past, police said. It's now boarded up.

Officers from Minneapolis police second precinct initially responded to the disturbance. Law enforcement from three other precincts and the University of Minnesota Police Department responded to assist. The Minnesota State Patrol provided air support.