A teenager who was shot in Burnsville has died, authorities said Sunday.
Eduardo Avila Santiago, 17, of Minneapolis, was shot on Aug. 22 while in the 600 block of E. 145th Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Avila Santiago died on Aug. 25 while at HCMC, the medical examiner said.
Police have revealed no specifics about the shooting other than to say it occurred about 1 a.m.
No arrests have been announced.
