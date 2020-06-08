A teenager crossing a street in Alexandria, Minn., was run over and killed after dark, authorities said Sunday night.
The 18-year-old woman from Alexandria was hit about 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of S. McKay Avenue, police said.
The driver, a 19-year-old man also from Alexandria, stopped at the scene immediately and called 911, police said.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died. Her identity has yet to be released.
Authorities have yet to say whether the woman was in a spot on the road where crossing is allowed.
