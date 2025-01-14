Teen on dirt bike dies after hitting pickup at Twin Cities intersection

A teenage boy on a dirt bike struck a pickup truck at a residential intersection in Blaine and died, officials said.
The crash occurred as the pickup driver was turning, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Monday at 103rd Lane NE. and Sunset Avenue NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The teen was riding south on Sunset when he struck the pickup as the driver was turning left from northbound Sunset onto westbound 103rd Lane.
Emergency responders came to the boy’s aid, but he was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the pickup was not hurt, nor was the girl with him.
The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose which driver had the right of way at the time. Officials also have yet to disclose their identities.
