Twin Cities Suburbs

Teen on dirt bike dies after hitting pickup at Twin Cities intersection

The crash occurred as the pickup driver was turning, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 2:25PM
Anoka County Sheriff's Office (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

A teenage boy on a dirt bike struck a pickup truck at a residential intersection in Blaine and died, officials said.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Monday at 103rd Lane NE. and Sunset Avenue NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was riding south on Sunset when he struck the pickup as the driver was turning left from northbound Sunset onto westbound 103rd Lane.

Emergency responders came to the boy’s aid, but he was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the pickup was not hurt, nor was the girl with him.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose which driver had the right of way at the time. Officials also have yet to disclose their identities.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

News & Politics

Are fewer Minnesota 18-year-olds going to college? New data suggest trend.

card image

Minnesota has among the biggest drops in the country in the number of 18-year-olds enrolling in college right away this fall, according to a new report.

Culture

Yuen: At 91, this Holocaust child survivor celebrates 80 years since her liberation

Staff headshot
Laura Yuen
card image

Elections

DFLer Brad Tabke’s victory stands in Shakopee-area race, judge rules

card image