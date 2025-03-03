A teenager was found shot to death over the weekend in a vehicle in Ramsey, officials said Monday.
Teen is found shot to death in a vehicle in Twin Cities suburb, police say
No arrests in what police are calling a homicide.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 4:53PM
Officers were sent to the 14600 block of Snowy Owl Street about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man slumped over in the vehicle, a police statement read.
Upon arrival, they saw the victim in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound and dead, police said.
Police identified the man as 18-year-old Diamond Eddie Manly, of Brooklyn Park.
“At this time, the investigation indicates the death is a homicide and no arrests have been made,” the statement read.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being encouraged to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 763-427-1212.
No arrests in what police are calling a homicide.