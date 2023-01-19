A teenage boy was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon at a rec center in St. Paul, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

St. Paul officers were dispatched around 4:12 p.m. to reports of a shooting outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center at 270 Lexington Parkway., and found the male teenager, the department posted on Twitter.

The boy was taken to Regions Hospital. Police are continuing to investigate, and have not said if any suspects have been arrested.

Several nearby residents and parents drove by the taped-off parking lot early evening to look for their children after they were evacuated.

Tammie Johnson, a former community recreation specialist who worked at the rec center and lives nearby, said she was upset about the shooting and that she thinks more should have been done to prevent it. She said she resigned after getting attacked by a teenage girl.

"It's so sad," Johnson said. "I told them last year if they don't get it under control this was going to happen."

Central High School, which is near the rec center, went into a lockdown at around 4:30 p.m. that was lifted about an hour later, KARE-TV reported.