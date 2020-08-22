Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a teenage boy early Saturday in Burnsville.
When police arrived around 1 a.m., they found him lying outside a residence in the 600 block of E. 145th Street. The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis. His condition was unknown Saturday evening.
No one has been arrested. Burnsville police are investigating with help from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
JANET MOORE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
North Oaks City Council takes a no-confidence vote against colleague who didn't get permission for trip to development site
Mayor says Kara Ries should have followed protocol before visiting a private development site in the city.
Duluth
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Duluth on Aug. 28
Pence will speak at a "Workers for Trump" event at the Duluth Port Authority's sprawling Clure Public Marine Terminal around noon.
East Metro
Man injured in White Bear Lake home invasion shooting
The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital in Maplewood.
Local
University of Minnesota botanist discovers feared invasive Japanese stiltgrass in Wisconsin
Japanese stiltgrass can harm ecosystem, fuel fires.
Duluth
Duluth zoo fights for survival as new leader takes over
The pandemic has threatened an otherwise banner year for Lake Superior Zoo.