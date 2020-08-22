Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a teenage boy early Saturday in Burnsville.

When police arrived around 1 a.m., they found him lying outside a residence in the 600 block of E. 145th Street. The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis. His condition was unknown Saturday evening.

No one has been arrested. Burnsville police are investigating with help from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

JANET MOORE