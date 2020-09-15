Minneapolis police continued their search Tuesday for a suspect or suspects they say shot a Patrick Henry High School student who was standing outside a North Side convenience store the day before.

School officials in a Facebook post said Andre Conley was entering his senior year, adding that grief counselors would be available to students.

"We know this event affects our school community greatly. We all share in the grief and sense of loss, and we are working together to support the family, as well as our students and staff," the post read. "We have school counselors, social workers and other staff available to speak with students at any time during the day."

The 17-year-old had recently worked for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson, campaign staff confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Conley was standing with a group of people in the parking lot of the Super USA, at 3807 N. Fremont Av., when witnesses reported that a green truck pulled up and gunfire erupted. Responding officers tried to revive the teen before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to police. Another victim, a man, suffered serious gunshot injuries, but is expected to survive, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Police said the suspects were also involved in an attempted robbery Tuesday near Lowry and Emerson Avenues N., in which they apparently fired at a man and his 11-year-old son. Neither was hit.

Johnson's campaign confirmed that the two victims were part of the outreach campaign in his challenge to Rep. Ilhan Omar for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District seat. They were not involved in campaign activities at the time the shooting occurred.

"It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community," the campaign said in its statement.

The boy was the city's 59th homicide victim of the year — and the ninth who was 18 or under — according to a database maintained by the Star Tribune.

ABBY SIMONS and Libor Jany