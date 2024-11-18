News & Politics

Teen dies in crash on Hwy. 7 in Minnetonka

The single vehicle crash happened Sunday about 10:45 p.m. at County Road 101.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 12:30PM

A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday in Minnetonka, the State Patrol said.

The 17-year-old boy from Corcoran was the lone occupant of a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq that left the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 7 just after 10:45 p.m. and struck a light pole at the intersection of County Road 101, the patrol said.

The boy’s name has not been released and no other information was provided on the patrol’s report.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

