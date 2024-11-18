A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday in Minnetonka, the State Patrol said.
Teen dies in crash on Hwy. 7 in Minnetonka
The single vehicle crash happened Sunday about 10:45 p.m. at County Road 101.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 12:30PM
The 17-year-old boy from Corcoran was the lone occupant of a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq that left the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 7 just after 10:45 p.m. and struck a light pole at the intersection of County Road 101, the patrol said.
The boy’s name has not been released and no other information was provided on the patrol’s report.
The wreck was near 7th Avenue. Drivers were diverted off the freeway and over to 5th Avenue for re-entry.