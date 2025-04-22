Teen charged with his 2nd murder in Minneapolis in 8-month span

A 17-year-old is due in court Tuesday after being charged with his second murder in Minneapolis in an eight-month span, adding to a history of serious offenses at a young age.
Ashawn Kyrio Willis, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on March 15 of Aron Jabari Bell-Bey, 30, of Minneapolis, in the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue.
Bell-Bey died 2½ months later at a Minneapolis health center from gunshot wounds to his head and neck.
Willis remains in custody ahead of a court hearing Tuesday afternoon in juvenile court. The County Attorney’s Office has indicated its intention to have both murder cases prosecuted in adult court, where any conviction would expose him to harsher sentencing.
Three juvenile petitions stitch together a violent run for Willis that started with Bell-Bey being shot. According to the petitions and earlier police statements:
Police were alerted about 5 p.m. to a shooting and arrived at 38th and Chicago, known as George Floyd Square, to find Bell-Bey on the pavement next to the passenger side of an SUV. Officers saw he had a gunshot wound to his right cheek.
Witnesses and surveillance video revealed to police that the shooting occurred outside an apartment building in the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue S. Willis lives on that block.
Bell-Bey’s girlfriend told police that he arranged to sell marijuana to four males. She drove to the meet-up location outside the apartment building, with Bell-Bey in the passenger seat and their two young children in the back seat.