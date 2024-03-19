After years of confidential negotiations, the teenager accused of killing 23-year-old Zaria McKeever during a 2022 Brooklyn Park home invasion has been charged as an adult, signaling that a tentative plea deal is on the table.

The case now moves from juvenile to adult court, meaning previously sealed court records will be made public. And more than two years after the deadly break-in on Nov. 8, 2022, the accused killer's name is publicly known: Foday Kamara, 17, of Brooklyn Park. The Star Tribune doesn't typically name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified as an adult.

Judge Todd Fellman on Tuesday ordered Kamara to stand trial as an adultfor felony charges of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony of first-degree burglary with the use of a firearm.

Although details of the potential plea are not yet known, prosecutors have long sought Kamara's testimony against McKeever's ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, who is accused of orchestrating the attack. Haynes has a history of violating domestic no-contact orders against McKeever, the mother of his child. In the weeks preceding her death, investigators found that Haynes repeatedly stalked and harassed her.

Kamara remains in custody at the juvenile detention center and prosecutors have requested a high bail amount once he is transferred to jail. He makes his first appearance in adult court Wednesday afternoon.

The adult charges secure a hard-fought victory for state prosecutors one year after Attorney General Keith Ellison removed the case from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty amid intense public backlash.

At Ellison's request, Gov. Tim Walz took the extremely rare step of reassigning the case, after Walz and Ellison agreed with McKeever's family that the initial plea offer was too lenient. Moriarty offered Kamara, who was 15 at the time of the crime, a deal to avoid adult prison and adult certification by serving time at a juvenile detention facility.

Attorneys have negotiated Kamara's case since the prosecution changed hands. His older brother's case closed up more quickly; John Kamara accepted a plea deal offer from Moriarty before the state intervened.

"It does feel like a little more justice," said McKeever's sister, Tiffynnie Epps. "It's still not the max he can receive — that's what we wanted."

Hennepin County District Judge Tanya Bransford accepted a plea agreement for then-17-year-old John Kamara that would result in about a two-year sentence at the juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing and extended probation until his 21st birthday for his role in the shooting.

Prosecutors originally moved to certify the brothers as adults so they could stand trial for murder. But Moriarty's office abruptly changed course, offering the teens a chance to avoid a lengthy adult prison sentence in exchange for testifying against Haynes.

Officials accused Haynes of enlisting the Kamara brothers to carry it out. Hayne's sister and her now-husband are charged as accomplices after the fact.

All adults were order to stand trial jointly. Haynes attorney, Robert Paule, declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. Neither Kamara's defense attorney nor the Attorney General's office could be immediately reached for comment.

While a legal conclusion to the case has been slow in coming, the police investigation into the fatal home invasion was swift. Brooklyn Park police announced within hours of the murder that two teens and three adults had been arrested. They were all charged by Hennepin County prosecutors two days later.

Botched break-in

In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2022, Haynes drove the Kamara brothers to the Eden Park apartment complex on a mission to kill McKeever's new boyfriend, charges say.

Haynes gave the boys a firearm he'd purchased, then ordered them inside. Under the cover of darkness, charges say, the 15- and 17-year old boys kicked in the front door, confronted McKeever and briefly argued before Foday unleashed a flurry of shots — cutting down a woman he barely knew.

Nine rounds struck McKeever. Another hit the elder brother in the leg.

McKeever's boyfriend, who was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting, jumped out a second-story window and ran for help. Surveillance video, witness statements and physical evidence helped tie them to the crime scene.

Apartment security footage captured the boys fleeing the scene, one limping as the other helps him back to the getaway car.

In an interview with investigators following his arrest, Foday admitted to every element of the botched break-in. Haynes gave them the gun with instructions to deal with McKeever's boyfriend, noting that if she "caused any problems" they should "shoot her in the leg," according to the criminal complaint.

When the Kamara boys burst through the door, she told them to leave. Foday alleged that he "didn't want to hurt anyone," charges say, but just wanted the boyfriend to come outside. She attempted to stop them from getting down the hall, eventually grabbing a knife. That's when he shot her.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.