If the United States are going to repeat as world junior hockey champions, the Americans will have to beat the one team that has beaten them in this tournament.
Team USA will face Finland for world junior hockey title
Cole Eiserman scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the United States beat Czechia 4-1 in the semifinals Saturday night.
Cole Eiserman scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the United States beat Czechia 4-1 in the semifinals Saturday night.
The Gophers’ Oliver Moore scored an empty-netter to cap the scoring for the Americans, who will face the Finns in Sunday night’s championship game. Finland beat the United States 4-3 in overtime in group play. It’s the first time the Americans have played for gold in back-to-back years.
Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard each had a goal and an assist for the Americans, with Perreault giving the United States a 1-0 lead only 3:14 into the game. Leonard’s third-period goal gave the U.S. some breathing room with 4:27 remaining after Boston University’s Eiserman put his team ahead for good.
Michigan State’s Trey Augustine made 26 saves and earned his 11th career world juniors victory, an American record.
Jakub Stancl tied the score at 1-1 in the first period for Czechia, which defeated host Canada in the quarterfinals. The Czechs will face Sweden for broze on Sunday.
Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT): Benjamin Rautiainen scored on a power play at 9:22 of overtime to give Finland a semifinal victory.
Rautiainen beat goalie Melker Thelin from a sharp angle to the right of the net on a 4-on-3 man advantage with Tom Willander in the penalty box for holding.
Petteri Rimpinen made 43 saves for Finland. Emil Hemming had a goal and an assist and Jesse Kiiskinen and Arttu Alasiurua also scored.
Otto Stenberg scored twice for Sweden. Wilhelm Hallquisth also scored and Thelin stopped 31 shots.
Finland won its last title at home in 2019.
about the writer
Cole Eiserman scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the United States beat Czechia 4-1 in the semifinals Saturday night.