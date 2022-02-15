BEIJING - Eight round robin matches in, one to go.

And the U.S. men's curling team is back in a familiar place.

After beating Switzerland early on Tuesday to put them in the driver's seat to reach the semifinals, Team Shuster's engine sputtered in the second game, losing 10-4 to an Italy team that was 1-5 entering the match.

The crushing defeat dropped Shuster's squad to 4-4 in round robin action with a match with last-place Denmark on Thursday (Wednesday night in Minnesota). It opens the door for all kinds of tiebreaking possibilities.

Even with the loss, Team USA remains tied for fourth in the standings.

If the U.S. beats Denmark, the worst it can do is finish fourth, which means it would qualify for the semifinals. If the team is tied in the standings, head-to-head record is the tiebreaker. Teams that can tie Team USA with a 5-4 record are the Russian Olympic Committee, Switzerland and Canada. The ROC beat Canada in extra ends on Tuesday to make a mess of things.

Curling round-robin standings

Team USA owns the tiebreaker over the ROC and Switzerland but not Canada. The Russians play second-place Great Britain on Wednesday. Switzerland is 3-4 and has matches left with China and first-place Sweden. Canada is 5-3 and plays Great Britain on Thursday.

If three teams finish 5-4, the tiebreaker goes to the team with the best record against the other two. If the three teams are 1-1 against each other, the tiebreaker is the draw that's made to determine who has the hammer first before each match. Every team takes two shots at the button, with the closest cumulative distance winning.

If four teams are tied? Well, it just would have been nice if skip John Shuster of Chisholm had pulled off the shot he attempted in the eighth end against Italy.

The match was tied 3-3 through four when Italy's takeout led to two points in the fifth. Chris Plys converted two takeouts in the sixth to get Team USA within a point. Italy took a 6-4 lead heading in the eighth end. Things looked good early, as Matt Hamilton pulled off consecutive double takeouts, pumping his fist after the second one. Plys drew in twice but wasn't pleased with his placement.

By the time Shuster got to the hammer, Italy had four stones in the house. He went for a takeout, hoping to collect two points to tie the match. Instead, he cleared out both USA stones, and Italy had four points.

The U.S. was down six points with two ends left, so it conceded.

Team Shuster came back from 2-4 during round-robin play in 2018 to reach the semifinals and eventually win the gold medal. The Americans have a chance to move on again if it can win on Thursday. But they might have to survive a myriad of potential tiebreakers.