The University of Minnesota will officially rename the Gophers' home football venue from "TCF Bank Stadium" to "Huntington Bank Stadium," if the Board of Regents approves a resolution Tuesday, as expected.

The stadium has carried the TCF Bank name since opening in 2009, but Huntington Bancshares announced a merger with TCF Financial Corporation last December, and it was finalized June 9.

TCF originally secured the stadium's naming rights in 2005, with a 26-year, $35 million agreement with the University that runs through 2030.

In 2017, TCF contributed another $8 million toward the Athletes Village, with the Gophers agreeing to put the TCF Bank Stadium logo on the playing surface.

University President Joan Gabel has recommended approval, according to the Regents docket of the new name, logo and signage.

The Gophers are scheduled to open their football season on Sept. 2 at home against Ohio State.