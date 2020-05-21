'Taylor Swift: City of Lover'

It's not the giant stadium spectacle that fans expected to see in a handful of cities this summer (all dates have been called off), which actually might add to the charm of this intimate performance at L'Olympia Theater in Paris last September. Swift not only makes a good case for the songs on her 2019 album "Lover" — some stripped down to acoustic — she also tells some fun stories behind them. It's a more lighthearted alternative to her also-excellent behind-the-scenes documentary, "Miss Americana." Hulu and Disney+

'Bob Hope: American Masters'

In the 1970s, Bob Hope was a joke, and not in a good way. His prime-time specials depended more on his cue-card holders than his out-of-touch gag writers. This 2017 doc doesn't ignore that dark period, or his philandering, but in wisely chosen clips and testimonials Hope comes across as a pivotal figure in comedy, one whose spirited influence stretches from Woody Allen's early films to Jimmy Fallon's monologues. To see the onetime master at his nimblest, check out 1946's "Road to Utopia," one of his best collaborations with Bing Crosby, now streaming on Peacock. 4 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Last Dance'

Those who don't get ESPN can finally see what all the fuss is about. ABC is rebroadcasting this 10-hour documentary about the Chicago Bulls' NBA championship runs during the 1990s. It may not be in the same league as ESPN's Oscar-winning 2016 doc "O.J. Made in America," but for sports enthusiasts trying to survive the pandemic without live games, it's a godsend, if only for the chance to crawl inside the psyche of Michael Jordan, one of the 20th century's greatest athletes. 7 p.m. Saturdays through June 20, KSTP, Ch. 5

'The Waltons'

Anyone with a case of the blues is encouraged to stop by this Virginia family's household for a cup of coffee and a morale boost. The 1972-81 series was set during the Great Depression, but you wouldn't know it by how upbeat John-Boy and company remained every step of the way. Yes, the wholesome tone can get a bit nauseating, but the acting is impeccable. 2 and 3 p.m. weekdays, INSP

'Normal People'

"Normal People" the show is great. Which is a relief, because "Normal People" the book is excellent. Both tell the story of Connell and Marianne, played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who go to high school together in Ireland. Connell is popular, athletic. Marianne is solitary, smart. They fall for each other, spending every afternoon together in bed. But Connell, afraid of what his friends will think, asks another girl to the dance, a decision that echoes in their relationship for years. In this moody, moving show, Connell and Marianne get together and break apart, each time forming something that feels both new and familiar. When words fail, they drink tea or have sex. You might have heard about the sex. There's lots of it, sure, with dual full-frontal nudity. But it's noteworthy because it reveals much more than bodies — intimacy, exploration, shifts in power. Hulu

'Brittany Runs a Marathon'

Just because jogging is one of today's safest exercises doesn't mean you're going to start breaking a sweat. If you need some motivation, try this 2019 comedy about an overweight, self-hating woman who redefines herself while training for New York's big race. Star Jillian Bell nails all her jokes, but she's even more impressive in creating a three-dimensional character who isn't always easy to root for. Amazon Prime

Adam Sandler movies

Film buffs can finally stream the serious side of the Sandman when "Uncut Gems" drops Monday on Netflix. But be honest. What you really crave right now is something sillier. Try "Murder Mystery," in which Sandler and Jennifer Aniston solve a series of crimes while bickering like a veteran vaudeville act. Even better is "The Wrong Missy," a Sandler production that stars many members of his posse, including David Spade and Minnesotan Nick Swardson. Sandler doesn't appear in this one, but Lauren Lapkus fills in nicely as the goofball who sabotages a company retreat. Netflix

'The Stubborn Light of Things'

Host Melissa Harrison, whose voice has a lovely (English) lilt, takes walks in meadows, listens to birdsong, asks experts about the plants she finds and muses about our relationship to nature in this lovely new podcast, which she says she'll continue at least through autumn. A former city dweller who took refuge in the country, she says her goal is to bring virtual nature to those who can't access it currently, but her words and sounds are a balm even if you can. Apple Podcasts, melissaharrison.co.uk

'The Protector' ('Muhafız')

Hakan Demir (Çagatay Ulusoy) is an average guy with big dreams who's working a dead-end job at Kapalı Çarsi, Istanbul's legendary grand bazaar, when a mystical Turkish coffee fortuneteller predicts that everything will change for him. His world turns upside down when he discovers he's part of an ancient line of "protectors" who must save Istanbul from the evil immortals, who want to recapture Ottoman-era weapons and destroy humankind. Wild plot twists and bizarre back stories keep this show interesting, as do the ever-present romantic triangles. Netflix

'Have You Seen This Man?'

A true-crime podcast without a resolution — so far, that is. Lester Eubanks went to jail for murdering a 14-year-old girl in 1965. He behaved himself in prison, and this earned him a spot in a rehabilitation program that let convicted sex criminals leave prison and visit a shopping mall for a day. Yeah, not the best idea. He fled, and he's been in the wind ever since. The podcast documents the long search for Eubanks, and the means by which he may have avoided capture. ABCaudio.com