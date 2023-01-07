Fifth-year senior Taylor Heise scored three goals in her second consecutive game as the No. 5 Gophers women's hockey team routed Merrimack 9-2 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in the second game of the East/West Showcase.

Minnesota scored six goals in the third period to pull away, the first four in a stretch of 77 seconds.

Sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter, who came in with three straight shutouts for Minnesota, had that streak ended when Katie Kaufman, a former Mounds View standout, scored at 15 minutes, 21 seconds of the second period on a power play.

Freshman defenseman Nelli Laitinen put the Gophers (15-3-2) ahead almost nine minutes into the game. Heise's rebound in front made it 2-0 Minnesota early in the second period and Abigial Boreen made it 3-0 midway through the period on a power play.

Catie Skaja, Heise, Grace Zumwinkle and Madison Kaiser had first four goals in the final period in a quick span. Peyton Hemp and Heise the final two.

No. 15 St. Cloud State 3, New Hampshire 0: JoJo Chobak stopped 24 shots for her third shutout of the season and Allie Cornelius scored twice, the second time on a late empty-netter, as the Huskies (12-10) beat the Wildcats (7-15) in the first game of the East/West Showcase. Klara Hymlarova gave SCSU a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 13 minutes into the game. It was her team-leading 13th goal this season.