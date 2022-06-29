The Timberwolves got a jump-start on free agency by keeping one of their free agents from hitting the open market.

Forward Taurean Prince will be coming back on a two-year deal worth $16 million, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Prince, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, was a valuable part of the Wolves rotation last season, especially as the season went along. After starting off cold from three-point range, Prince shot over 40% in December, January and February. He finished shooting 38% from deep for the season as he averaged 7.8 points.

Prince came to the Wolves in the trade that sent Ricky Rubio to Cleveland. Following his inconsistent start, he became comfortable playing under coach Chris Finch's systems on both ends of the floor and ended up posting a career-best 2.2 win shares, according to Basketball Reference. The second year of Prince's deal is non-guaranteed, the Athletic reported.

At the end of season, Prince mentioned how much he enjoyed playing in Minnesota and for Finch.

"You got 10, pretty much 15 guys that are on the same page at all times whether on the court or off the court, hanging out and stuff. You don't get that. I really haven't felt that since college," Prince said in April. "That's a big step. And obviously, coach Finch, he's kind of the same as Bud [Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer], who I had my first three years. Similar type of style of play, which benefits myself and everybody who plays for those type of coaches."

Prince, 28, will be entering his seventh season in the NBA after playing for Atlanta, Brooklyn and Cleveland. He has averaged 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for his career.

Counting players under team options (Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell), the Wolves potentially have 15 players under contract for next season with the addition of recent draft picks Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott.