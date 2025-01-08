The Taste of Minnesota is coming back to downtown Minneapolis in 2025, and planning is underway.
Taste of Minnesota seeks vendors ahead of July return to downtown Minneapolis
The festival will run July 5 and 6 on Washington Avenue and Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.
The iconic food and music festival on Tuesday began taking applications from vendors looking to participate in the event running July 5 and 6 on Washington Avenue and Nicollet Mall.
“Calling all food vendors with delectable delights, artists with awe-inspiring creations, community ambassadors eager to showcase their products and services, and entertainers ready to captivate the audience,” the announcement reads. “Join us as we once again transform downtown Minneapolis into a dynamic hub of culture and commerce.”
Thousands of people came to the midsummer party, which last year featured performances by country music star Martina McBride, the Wallflowers, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis along with Minneapolis-raised Morris Day and the Time. This year’s mainstage lineup has not yet been announced.
Artists and food vendors have until Feb. 18 to get their applications in, while Minnesota for-profit and nonprofit organizations and businesses looking to showcase their products and services have until March 31. Entertainers have until April 30 to “be part of an unforgettable experience,” the festival’s website says.
Festival hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. both days. Admission is free.
