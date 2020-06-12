There won’t be a Twin Cities Pride parade or festival in Loring Park this month, but Minneapolis retailer Target still plans to offer an assortment of Pride apparel as well as financial support to benefit the LGBTQ community.

Pride festivals, which are typically held during June, and other large events have been called off or postponed across the country to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Target, which has been a visible supporter of the annual, multiday Twin Cities Pride in the past, said it still planned to commemorate Pride, even though this year’s local event will be virtual.

“While Pride Month will look different this year for a lot of reasons, we know our guests and team members are still looking for ways to honor the month,” the company wrote in its “A Bullseye View” blog. “And Target is committed to helping them #TakePride together, a reflection of our longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Target’s merchandising teams in partnership with the company’s Pride+ Business Council annually develop a collection of Pride apparel and accessories.

This year’s collection features more than 90 products, including T-shirts, swimsuits and rainbow-colored pet costumes that can be purchased in nearly 500 stores across the country and online.

With some Pride celebrations around the country being postponed until later in the year, Target is keeping a portion of the collection available online through the fall.

This year, Target is donating $100,000 to GLSEN (formerly the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network). Target’s Pride+ Business Council also has planned an internal program to help employees come together virtually to honor the month.