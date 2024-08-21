Target has started to turn the tide, yet another signal consumers remain resilient and willing to spend.
After a year of declines, Target sales are finally showing a turnaround
Consumers are still spending, even on clothes, the Minneapolis-based retailer said.
Ending a year of sales declines, Minneapolis-based Target announced Wednesday morning it had clawed its way back to sales growth this summer thanks to customers who are shopping again for clothes and other discretionary items and price reductions that have helped make essentials like groceries more affordable.
Like Walmart last week, Target said its same-store sales were up in May, June and July. For Target, the jump was 2% over the same period last year, when customers pulled back because of higher prices and the company was embroiled in controversy over its Pride assortment.
Target’s profits also blew past analysts’ expectations, with net income up 42.7%.
“Our results show a very clear story,” said CEO Brian Cornell in a media call this week. “We made a commitment to get back to growth and our team delivered.”
The turnaround comes at a critical time for Target, which had seen four straight quarters of sales declines while one of its biggest competitors Walmart made inroads with Target’s trademark higher-income shoppers. Last week, Walmart also beat expectations and raised its financial outlook for the year.
Target’s positive quarter will be a relief to Wall Street and provide assurance that the U.S. consumer is in fact on the mend and spending even in the face of economic challenges. Further evidence came last week when the U.S. Commerce Department announced overall retail sales increased 1% from June to July, the biggest jump in more than a year and a half.
“Broadly, we believe consumers are showing resiliency as they continue to search for value and focus on essentials, while selectively spending on discretionary items and responding to innovation and newness,” said Joe Feldman, an analyst with Telsey Advisory Group, in an earnings preview note. “The good news is that Target continues to focus on its value-offering and strategic initiatives — private brands, new stores and remodels, supply chain enhancements, digital/Drive Up, upgraded loyalty program, and Target+ marketplace.”
Target has strengthened its brands portfolio and launched some new lines, but to respond to competition, it also revamped its loyalty program and cut prices on thousands of everyday items. Target leaders say consumers have responded positively to the deals.
“I think our view of the consumer today is very consistent with what we’ve talked about for probably the last couple of years,” Cornell said. “I think we see an incredibly resilient consumer in the face of high inflation and some of the other challenges they’ve been facing to manage their household budgets. ... They’re shopping, looking for value, and I think we’ve been delivering that.”
A key positive for Target this summer is that apparel, which has taken a backseat as consumers have saved their dollars for essentials, saw sales growth of more than 3%. Customers gravitated to Target’s owned clothing brands such as its athletic line All in Motion and young contemporary clothing label Wild Fable. There was also improvement in home item sales from last quarter.
The changes, not only in how much people are spending but what they are buying, point to a potential recovery of discretionary spending that has been missing as consumers have had to cut back with living costs like car insurance increasing significantly over the last two years.
Food and essentials sales grew compared to 2023, unlike at the beginning of the year when Target’s frequency category saw sales declines in the low single digits.
Traffic to Target stores and its website also increased by 3% as opposed to the nearly 5% drop last year when some consumers pushed for a boycott of Target in response to some of its assortment to celebrate Pride month.
According to Placer.ai, which studies anonymous cell phone data to track foot traffic, Target’s number of shoppers started off on the decline this year with monthly visits down as much as 8.5% in January compared to the same time in 2023. However, foot traffic at Target has improved over the last three months to positive growth including an almost 5% increase in monthly visitors in July.
Target’s quarterly profits were about $1.2 billion, up from $835 in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was up 2.7% to $25.5 billion.
