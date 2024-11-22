In the doghouse: Bullseye provider says Target owes $740K for breaching contract

A California company that provides animals for live events is demanding Target to fork up $739,314.01, claiming the Minneapolis-based retailer did not cancel an auto-renewing contract in time for the use of its Bullseye dogs with a “sweet temperament” and a “confident attitude.”
“Worldwide Movie Animals enjoyed a lengthy relationship with Target and was pleased to be an integral part in the development of the iconic Bullseye brand,” the plaintiff’s lawyer said in an email to the Star Tribune. “It is unfortunate that, without any explanation, Target unexpectedly canceled the contract, terminating a twenty-two year relationship, and now refuses to pay amounts owed under the contract.”
The lawsuit comes after Worldwide Movie Animals, a company based in Santa Clarita, Calif., said that since 2002 it provided Bullseye, played by English bullterriers with a red Target circle painted around their left eyes, at events such as Thanksgiving parades, red carpet events and opening bell ceremonies on Wall Street.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, is now sealed.
The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tiffany Hedgpeth of Edgcomb Law Group, said Worldwide Movie Animals is opposing Target’s request to seal the complaint “as there is nothing about the contract that warrants depriving the public from its right to review judicial records.”
Target did not immediately provide a comment to the Star Tribune.
In the complaint, obtained by Law.com, Worldwide Movie Animals said for years, Target would call the animal provider to ask to use Bullseye or had agreed to the company’s standard contract, which applied only to one event at a a time. Around 2016, though, Target told Worldwide Movie Animals that it was requiring vendors to enter multi-year agreements with the company, the complaint said.
“While WWMA was reluctant to enter into such an agreement, preferring to use its own agreement, which provided flexibility, Target insisted,” the complaint reads.
The contract required the animal provider make two dogs available at any time to the retailer. It also stated Target needed to cancel the controact six months before a three-year term auto-renewed. Therefore, to prevent the contract from renewing on Feb. 5, 2024, Target had to provide notice of cancelation by Aug. 4, 2023, the complaint said.
The retailer “inexplicably” mailed a cancellation notice over on Aug. 4, 2023, and the animal provider received it on Aug. 7, 2023, the complaint said. “As notice of cancellation of the agreement was not effected before Aug. 4, 2023, by its terms, the agreement automatically renewed on Feb. 5,” the complaint said.
Target has not paid the $739,314.01 it owes for the remaining fees for the three-year term that started on Feb. 5, 2024, it said.
“While eefendant Target Enterprises LLC (“Target”) seeks brand loyalty from its customers, it has shown that it is anything but loyal to those responsible for bringing its brand to life,” the complaint reads. “After twenty-two years of providing Target’s Bullseye dog mascot, Target inexplicably canceled its agreement with” Worldwide Movie Animals.
