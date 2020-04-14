A tanker truck rolled over Tuesday morning in Eveleth in a crash that killed the driver, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Fayal Road and Kimberly Avenue on the southwestern edge of the Iron Range town, police said.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was pinned inside the cab and was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The man’s identity has yet to be released, and authorities have yet to address why the truck rolled over.