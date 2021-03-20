The ramp from westbound Interstate 494 to Nicollet Avenue was closed Friday night after a tanker truck leaked a large amount of animal blood onto the pavement, authorities said.

The truck was coming from an animal rendering plant when it sprang a leak, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. "... (yes blood)," the department tweeted, along with a photo of a stream of red along the side of the ramp.

No injuries or major damage were reported. The ramp remained closed as of 8 p.m. Friday for cleanup.