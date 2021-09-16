Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
In their second Taking Preps episode of fall 2021 Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque discuss St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall clashing once again. Then the state of girls' soccer and volleyball enters the conversation.
A rivalry renewed: Passions still burn between Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy
The two St. Paul-area Catholic schools face off Friday at TCO Performance Center in their first meeting in 17 years.
