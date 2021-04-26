TOP STORIES

Glenn Close steals show at Oscars doing "Da Butt": This moment during an audience trivia portion of the Academy Awards ceremony last night may have been scripted, but it was quality television.

"Nomadland" wins top awards in history-making Oscars ceremony : On paper, a stripped-down Oscars seems about as appealing as celebrating your wedding anniversary at White Castle. But the team behind Sunday's ceremony did an impressive job under bizarre circumstances, inviting viewers into an intimate dinner party mere mortals never get to crash. "Nomadland," which has dominated Oscar talk ever since it debuted at the Venice Film Festival last fall, made good on that Sunday night at the 93rd Academy Awards, taking home three trophies, including best picture. In the biggest surprise of the evening, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for "The Father," an award that nearly every pundit had ceded to the late Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."After the ceremony, Hopkins honored Boseman in an Instagram video, hailing his fellow performer as a man "taken from us far too early."

Celebrate a return to travel with these 7 essential U.S. vacation destinations : This will be the summer to dive into America — maybe literally, in one of our oceans or lakes. We've pulled together our top domestic destinations for summer 2021, from east to west.

North Loop condo is a baseball lover's dream: The top-floor unit is northeast of Target Field, where the Twins play, with sightlines to the scoreboard. It's not close enough to catch home run balls like they do in Chicago, but occupants still can soak up the action and the sounds bubbling up from the games.

: This will be the summer to dive into America — maybe literally, in one of our oceans or lakes. We've pulled together our top domestic destinations for summer 2021, from east to west. North Loop condo is a baseball lover's dream: The top-floor unit is northeast of Target Field, where the Twins play, with sightlines to the scoreboard. It's not close enough to catch home run balls like they do in Chicago, but occupants still can soak up the action and the sounds bubbling up from the games.

Former Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman's draft prospects rising : Bateman is on track to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, despite an uneven finish to his college career.

: Bateman is on track to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, despite an uneven finish to his college career. Vikings could use depth from strong class of receivers : Another receiver option could bolster a currently thin depth chart behind star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

: Another receiver option could bolster a currently thin depth chart behind star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Twins' awful stretch of baseball does not mean it's time to give up: Worry? Yes. Panic? No. This is a talented team that still has five months of games to play, writes Jim Souhan.

How Americans moved during the pandemic: "A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, after much speculation about emptied downtowns and the prospect of remote work, the clearest picture yet is emerging about how people moved. There is no urban exodus; perhaps it's more of anurban shuffle. Despite talk of mass moves to Florida and Texas, data shows most people who did move stayed close to where they came from—although Sun Belt regions that were popular even before the pandemic did see gains," Bloomberg's Citylab reports.

